Paper straws contain potentially toxic chemicals which could pose a risk to people, wildlife and the environment, a study has found.The straws are considered "eco-friendly" compared to their plastic counterparts, which have been banned in the UK since 2020 The groundbreaking European study analysed straws made from a range of materials from shops and fast-food restaurants and foundThe research did not look at whether PFAS leaked out of the straws into the liquids.No PFAS traces were detected in any of the steel straws tested.PFAS concentrations were found to be low and since straw use is seldom, the Belgian researchers said they posed a limited risk to human health. However,The presence of PFAS in the bulk of paper straws was due to them beingin some cases, the researchers added.Dr Thimo Groffen, from the University of Antwerp, said the researchers wanted to find out if PFAS were in plant-based drinking straws sold in Belgium, after they were discovered in straws sold in the US.After the findings, he advocated the use of steel straws but also advised to "avoid using straws at all".Dr Groffen added:PFAS are notably used in items such as outdoor clothing and non-stick pans because they are resistant to water, heat and stains.