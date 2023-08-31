Class suspension

Traffic congestions were reported in various parts of Metro Manila due to the flooding brought by the heavy rains on Thursday morning, Aug. 31, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the MMDA reported that the flooded areas in Manila City were Pedro Gil-Quirino Avenue with gutter deep flood, España-Lacson intersection with six-inch deep flood, España corner Dela Fuente with six-inch deep flooding, Kalaw-Roxas Boulevard with eight-inch deep flood, España Boulevard- Antipolo with six-inch deep flood, and Quiricada corner Abada Santos with four-inch deep flood.In Quezon City, the flooded areas are E-Rodriguez-Araneta with 19-inche deep flood, Araneta-Ma. Clara with 10-inche deep flood, intersection of G. Araneta and Baloy Street with 19-inch deep flood and D. Tuazon-Quezon Avenue with eight-inch deep flood.In Pasay City, Andrew Avenue-Tramo was reported to have been experiencing eight-inch deep flood.In Valenzuela City, the roads submerged in floodwater were Mac Arthur Highway corberT. Santiago Cuevas, Dalandanan with 16-19 inches deep flood and corner of MH Del Pilar and Arkong Bato with 10-inch deep flood.As a result of the sudden flooding, the MMDA said several local government units in Metro Manila have already declared suspension of classes for Thursday, Aug. 31.They are Navotas, Malabon, Marikina, Manila, Caloocan City, Pasig City, Pasay, Taguig, Las Piñas, Paranaque, Quezon City, Pateros and San Juan.