Village after village has been wiped out while hundreds of houses have been destroyed."Flood has washed away everything before my eyes. I along with my family members managed to survive somehow," a 56-year old man of Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram district broke down in tears as he spoke."I used to live my family members at my 2-storey building. I was happy and solvent. But, the river erosion devoured my house while flood washed away everything overnight. I'm now destitute. I don't know how and in what way I shall run my family as I don't have either food or house," another man said as wailing.Rivers in different areas of the country are flowing above the danger level and that is why the flood situation continued to worse in the region due to continuous heavy downpour in the country.Sufferings of the flood-hit people have also been intensified with deterioration of overall flood situation there.All communications between the upazila town and the villages were cut off.People were searching for shelter in boats. Boats were the only means of communication then.The flood left thousands of people marooned and without access to safe drinking water, power and mobile network connection.As a result, access to essential services and supplies has become severely limited for the affected areas.As the flood situation has deteriorated in Kurigram, Nilphamari and Sirajganj districts the people of the affected areas are in dire straits due to a cattle-feed crisis.After being submerged under flood waters, the feed for cattle in the lands they graze has been completely destroyed.Besides, many farmers' stored cattle-feed has also been washed away as the waters damaged many structures like homes and out-houses.In this situation, the cattle farmers are now worried about the safety of their own food as well.The onrush of upstream waters coupled with moderate to very heavy downpours also breached embankments submerging the habitats.The low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Sirajganj districts went under water as the Teesta crossed its danger mark (DM) at Dalia point in Nilphamari due to onrush of water from the upstream.A bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board says the Brahmaputra river is in steady state while the Jamuna river is in rising trend.The Brahmaputra river may rise and the Jamuna river may remain steady today (Tuesday).The Ganges-Padma River is in rising trend which may continue in the next 48 hours.