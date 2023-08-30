mmmm
A mini tornado — with a diametre of around 12-15 metres — hit Siji town in Fujairah on Tuesday.

According to storm_ae that posted the video on Instagram, the incident happened around 2pm on August 29.

"It lasted for some 15 minutes, accompanied by thunder and hailstorm," the spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

In the video shared, a massive grey formation is seen rising into the air, as it proceeds to envelop the sky.

Watch the video here: