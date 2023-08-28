mmmm
The iconic Matterhorn mountain and surrounding ski area awoke to a beautiful dump of snow this morning, as fresh snow coated the area.

The dumped snow fell overnight across the Matterhorn Ski Paradise area, a unique cross-border ski resort encompassing Zermatt in Switzerland and Cervinia in Italy. Webcam footage showed accumulations of 5-10 cm (2-4 inches) of snow at the summit and ski area base, turning the whole area into a beautiful white.

While summer snowfalls do occasionally happen in the Alps, it's still unusual in August and exciting to get snow at that time of year.

Looking very wintery at the Matterhorn right now.
© Zermatt Cervinia Speed Opening Instagram
