© unknown



© unknown

Mental illness and addiction can help to explain which individuals become homeless, but they can't explain why some states have higher rates of homelessness than others. Why so much homelessness in California? As the conventional wisdom says, it's the cost of housing.

In recent years, the rate of homelessness in California has grown substantially.at 4.4 per 1,000 residents, with LA and San Francisco often hosting vast homeless encampments (or tent cities, as they're also known). I say "often" because these encampments are frequently cleared away by police, only to reappear somewhere else.One prominent dissenting voice is the activistwho has argued - most famously in his book San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities - that it's largely the result of untreated mental illness and addiction.In June, Margot Kushel and colleagues at the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative at UC San Francisco published findings from "the largest representative study of homelessness in the United States since the mid-1990s". They interviewed 3,200 homeless people across eight locations, with effort being made to achieve representativeness.(which are indicative of serious conditions like schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder). By contrast, the lifetime prevalence of any mental condition in the general population is only 46%.The researchers also asked participants whether theyand 66% said they did.As for addiction, 65% of homeless people in the sample said they'd abused drugs or alcohol at some point in their lives. And among that sub-sample, two thirds said they'd done so before their first episode of homelessness. Which means thatwhile for. Assuming that drug and alcohol abuse are completely independent (which they probably aren't)Overall, the survey confirms that people with mental health conditions and a history of substance abuse are massively overrepresented among the homeless in California ­- consistent with Shellenberger's arguments.However, there doesn't seem to be much correlation between the rate of homelessness and the prevalence of mental illness or addiction across U.S. states - which is wholly inconsistent with Shellenberger's arguments.What's more,(which is hardly surprising). Indeed, homelessness is most common in liberal states that tend to restrict housing development, notably California and New York.