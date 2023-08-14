NNNNNNN
A tornado and hailstorm killed at least two people and injured 15 in Jiangsu province, Chinese state media reported on Sunday (August 13).

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed a tornado ploughing through farmland, leaving the roofs of houses damaged.

The storm struck in the afternoon near Yancheng city, a few hours' drive north of China's financial capital, Shanghai.

Extreme weather has grown more frequent in recent years in China, following a volatile summer that has brought record-breaking rain and extreme flooding in China.


Source: Reuters