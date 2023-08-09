© Zugspitze Webcams



Snow in August? Ja!Yesterday evening, Zugspitze ski area, a German resort located on the flanks of the nation's highest mountain -- also called Zugspitze -- shared on Facebook that it'd received roughlyWhile I wouldn't count on Zugspitze opening to skiers any time soon, the photos the resort posted are worth checking out and indicate that ski season, with a bit of luck, is just around the corner.Tap in below.Sadly, it doesn't look like much more of the white stuff is in the forecast for Zugspitze. The alpine might receive around half an inch of snow later this week, but lower elevations will likely get rained on.But hey, it's August. And snow in August doesn't typically translate to early resort openings. Instead, I like to think of it as a teaser -- a little reminder that despite the oppressively hot summer temperatures, Old Man Winter's starting to think about clocking back into work.