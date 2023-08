India — 10 tons

Czech Republic — 8 tons

The Philippines — 4 tons

Iraq — 2 tons

The ECB — 2 tons

Qatar — 2 tons

Despite significant selling by Turkey that slowed net central bank gold buying in the second quarter, central banks added a record amount of gold to their reserves through the first half of 2023.Net central bank gold purchases totaled 387 tons through the first half of the year, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. That wasNet central bank purchases. On net central banks added 102.9 tons of gold to their reserves in the second quarter.According to the World Gold Council, this was a response to local market dynamics and didn't likely reflect a change in the Turkish central bank's long-term gold strategy."Gold was sold into Turkey's domestic market to satisfy very strong bar, coin and jewelry demand following a temporary partial ban on gold bullion imports."Significantly, Turkey resumed purchasing gold in June, adding 11.4 tons to its reserves.There were other sellers in the second quarter. Kazakhstan reduced its gold holdings by 38 tons, and Uzbekistan sold 19 tons of gold. These two banks were the biggest sellers of gold during the first quarter of this year. It is not uncommon for banks that buy from domestic production - such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan - to switch between buying and selling.Russia, Cambodia and Germany reported slight declines in their reserves in Q2, likely due to coin minting.in H1, adding 103 tons of gold to its official holding. Its purchases in the second quarter extended its buying streak to eight straight months.Since recommencing reports of purchases in November 2022, the Peoples Bank of China has increased its official gold holdings to 2,113 tons. Gold accounts for 4% of China's total reserves.The Chinese central bank accumulated 1,448 tons of gold between 2002 and 2019, and then suddenly went silent until it resumed reporting in November 2022. Many speculate that the Chinese continued to add gold to its holdings off the books during those silent years.There has always been speculation that China holds far more gold than it officially reveals. As Jim Rickards pointed out on Mises Daily back in 2015 in a separate entity called the State Administration for Foreign Exchange (SAFE).Last year, there were large unreported increases in central bank gold holdings.The Monetary Authority of Singapore ranked as the second largest buyer during H1, adding 73 tons of gold it its hoard.after resuming purchases in April . Polish gold holding rose by 48 tons through the first half of '23.In the fall of 2021, Bank of Poland President Adam Glapiński said the central bank planned to add 100 tons of gold to its reserves in 2022. It's unclear why the bank didn't follow through. The recent purchases could signal the beginning of another round of buying to reach that 100-ton goal.According to the World Gold Council, "Selling activity in Q2 has done little to dent the underlying positive trend in central bank gold demand."According to the 2023 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey recently released by the World Gold Council, 24% of central banks plan to add more gold to their reserves in the next 12 months. Seventy-one percent of central banks surveyed believe the overall level of global reserves will increase in the next 12 months. That was a 10-point increase over last year.