We received 50 reports about a fireball seen over Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Corse, Istria County, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Splitsko-dalmatinska županija, Toscana, Umbria and Veneto on Saturday, August 5th 2023 around 20:19 UT.For this event, we received 2 videos and one photo.