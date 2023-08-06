bbbbbbbbb
Bad weather continues to hit Italy with force and a rather atypical phenomenon is taking place in the North in these hours.

The abrupt drop in temperatures, aided by the abundant rainfall, brought snow to the Dolomites .

This morning, Saturday 5 August, the completely whitewashed peak of the Civetta is clearly visible from the Val di Zoldo. An intense snowfall that has led many to think: "Are we on August 5th or December 5th?".



Snow in the Dolomites

Carlo Budel, manager of the Capanna di Punta Penia on the Marmolada, has posted videos and photos of the refuge completely covered in snow on his social profiles, complete with the Wilson puppet to keep him company.

The minimum recorded in Marmolada this morning was 3 degrees below zero.

