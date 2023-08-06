Why You Should Focus on Increasing Potassium

"When dietary potassium intake is elevated, the kidneys — composed of millions of small tubes working together — shift fluid to the area near the end of the tubes where potassium secretes into the urine. This shift reduces the amount of sodium and water that's reabsorbed into the body. In this way, high potassium diet signals the body to reduce the amount of sodium that is retained.

This circular pattern regulates the levels of both minerals in the body, which in turn helps lower blood pressure. Higher intake and excretion of potassium has also been found to slow the progression of kidney and heart disease."

The Type of Salt Matters

Why Low-Salt Advice Can Be Harmful

"There is a large fraction of body sodium deposited in the bone, suggesting that bone might serve as a sodium reservoir which is mobilized during homeostatic stress. Salt also has a crucial role in maintaining positive magnesium and calcium balance.

If a reduction in serum sodium occurs, the bone may be stripped of sodium (as well as magnesium and calcium) to maintain normal serum sodium levels. Indeed, a low-salt diet has been shown to lead to negative calcium and magnesium balance which could result in osteoporosis. Thus, a low-salt diet may cause osteoporosis by stripping the bones of sodium, calcium, and magnesium."

Does a Low-Salt Diet Worsen Heart Risks?

"There is evidence that a low sodium diet may lead to a worse cardiovascular prognosis in patients with cardiometabolic risk and established cardiovascular disease. Low sodium diets may adversely affect insulin resistance, serum lipids, and neurohormonal pathways, leading to increases in the incidence of new cardiometabolic disease, the severity of existing cardiometabolic disease, and greater cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.

Although a high sodium intake also may be deleterious, there is good reason to believe that sodium intake is regulated within such a tight physiologic range that there is little risk to leaving sodium intake to inherent biology as opposed to likely futile attempts at conscious control."

"Reducing the Na/K ratio is essential for preventing hypertension and CVDs [cardiovascular diseases] prior to clinical onset ...

The individual estimate of the 24-h urinary Na/K ratio that can be obtained by the repeated casual urine Na/K ratio may be useful in detecting individuals who need an easy dietary lifestyle modification during the prevention stage. For the treatment stage, self-monitoring devices may increase patient awareness of their dietary level and help to maintain appropriate levels."



How Much Salt Do You Need?

Endocrine disorders

High aldosterone levels

Cushing's syndrome

Elevated cortisol

Liddle syndrome, a rare condition affecting about 1 in 1 million individuals, causing them to retain too much salt. If treated with amiloride, salt intake probably does not need to be restricted



Three Steps to a Better Sodium to Potassium Ratio

Eliminate all processed foods, which are very high in processed salt and low in potassium and other essential nutrients Eat a diet of whole, unprocessed foods, ideally organically and locally-grown to ensure optimal nutrient content. This type of diet will naturally provide much larger amounts of potassium in relation to sodium. Examples of potassium-rich foods include:20 When using added salt, use a natural salt such as Himalayan salt



Sources and References