Crime Against Children
The Kiev regime supports crimes against children, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel on August 1.

"Crimes against children are supported by the Kiev regime at the highest level," he emphasized.

Volodin noted that the surrogacy industry is booming in Ukraine, with advertisements everywhere. Agents are recruiting young women all over the country.

Women are forced to agree to this procedure to feed themselves, as their husbands have been sent to the front. Russian State Duma Chairman noted that the business is controlled from abroad, he emphasized that the largest surrogacy clinic belongs to a German citizen.

"Zelenskiy and his minions in the hope of pleasing their Western masters continue to exterminate the Ukrainian people," Volodin said. He recalled that millions of the country's citizens went abroad, hundreds of thousands of men were forcibly mobilized, and their wives became surrogate mothers for foreign citizens.

The deputy noted that many countries introduced a ban on the use of surrogate mothers by foreigners. Apart from Russia, China, France, Germany, Italy, India and other countries have followed this path.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency