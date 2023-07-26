© VnExpress/Xuan Hoa



A waterspout hundreds of meters tall was captured on video as it rose over the sea of Hai Phong City's Cat Ba Island on Tuesday.The waterspout showed up at around 7 a.m. and stayed for 3-4 minutes over the northern Vietnamese sea region in Xuan Dam Commune, Cat Hai District, before disappearing, said Nguyen Van Nghiep, chairman of the Xuan Dam People's Committee.As the waterspout was located far from the shore of the port city, it did not cause any damage, he added.Two years prior, a large waterspout also appeared near Hai Phong's Bach Dang Bridge before moving to nearby Quang Yen Town, also in Quang Ninh Province. In 2011, a waterspout showed up for 10 minutes in Thuy Nguyen District, killing two people.