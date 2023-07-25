Ukrainian grandmaster Vasily Ivanchuk was refused to be allowed out of the country to participate in the World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). This was reported on the website of the organization.It is noted that the request from the organizers of the World Cup, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, was also rejected.The World Cup will be held in Baku from July 29 to August 25. Ivanchuk received a wild card from FIDE to participate in this tournament.Ivanchuk is the 2016 World Rapid Chess Champion and a four-time World Chess Olympiad champion (1988, 1990, 2004, 2010). He lives in Lvov.