Monday evening, 6.15pm, Leicester Square, London. The place is packed with tourists, office workers, hawkers, pickpockets, a cacophony of sights and sounds. And a queue.A giant queue of people, snaking all the way around the cinema past the Lego store, past the lurid M&M shop, all the way to Wardour Street.I've honestly never seen anything like it. It felt more like the queue for some sell-out teeny-bopper concert than the press night for a film about a plastic doll. There were security men with wires coming out of their ears, bright pink influencers preening for social media, officials with clipboards handing out embargos for us all to sign.Nervous giggles all round.'We're here for work,' retorted the woman behind me. 'Then get another job!' he replied. Touché.Every one of the screens in the place had been commandeered by Barbie. I took my daughter Bea, 20, with me — partly because she'd nagged me half to death about coming, partly as an unsullied Gen Z counterpoint to my grumpy mummy stance on Barbie.Despite the tagline — 'If you hate Barbie, this is the film for you' — I didn't really think I was likely to be the target audience. And so it transpired.For sure, Mattel is superficially mocked in the shape of a bumbling CEO and his be-suited sidekicks. But the opening scene, in which a group of little girls smash their boring 'old‑fashioned' dolls' heads in, with alarming violence, at the appearance of their Barbie messiah, is actually quite sinister. As is the appearance of the 'ghost' of Ruth Handler, Barbie's inventor, as some sort of God-like figure.In a nutshell, Barbie and Ken set off on an adventure to the real world to discover the source of Barbie's sudden and uncharacteristic anxiety. Barbie gets a nasty shock — she's not as universally popular as she imagined. Ken, on the other hand, has a tremendous time, plugging into the macho culture of LA and discovering that there is such a thing called the 'patriarchy'.Don't get me wrong: there are some very funny moments. 'Weird' Barbie (played by actress Kate McKinnon) is a great premise, a sort of wisecracking Barbie-savant; Ryan Gosling inhabits the character of Ken with an infectious gusto and just the right amount of tongue-in-cheek campness; and Margot Robbie is, as ever, a joy to watch on screen, utterly authentic and suitably endearing.America Ferrera as Gloria, the Mattel employee whose own struggles with her teenage daughter (played by Ariana Greenblatt) summon Barbie to the real world in the first place, is also fantastic. But even the combined talents of all these people can't make the thing hang together. There are just too many inconsistencies.The plastic fantastic world of Barbie is portrayed as dull and shallow and devoid of real emotions — and yet when things start to get real, all the action goes into restoring it to the way it was.It's all just a bit of a poorly thought-out soup. Did it make me love Barbie? Of course not.