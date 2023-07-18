The mesmerizing oarfish, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest fish with a bony skeleton, has made headlines as a group of divers encountered this unique creature near the east coast of Taiwan.Known in Japanese mythology as a harbinger of earthquakes, the appearance of this rare fish with bite marks on its body has sparked concerns of potential seismic activity in Taiwan.The captivating video, which swiftly went viral, was initially shared on the Instagram page "Wealth." It showcases a group of divers encircling the radiant silver fish in the picturesque Ruifang region of Taipei County.In the footage, one of the divers reaches out to touch the fish, only to witness it swiftly dart away. The oarfish measured approximately 6.5 feet in length, making it smaller than the record-breaking maximum of 36 feet, yet still an impressive specimen.The Guinness Book of World Records acknowledges the oarfish as the longest recorded fish in existence.The link between oarfish sightings and seismic events gained traction following the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck Fukushima in 2011. The uncharacteristic appearance of these deep-sea dwellers in shallow coastal waters further fuels intrigue. Normally, they remain hidden from sight due to their preference for the enigmatic depths of the ocean.Scientists and experts are now grappling with the unusual behavior of the oarfish, striving to uncover the underlying reasons for their migration toward shallower waters. The correlation between these majestic creatures and seismic events continues to captivate the imagination, prompting further research and exploration.