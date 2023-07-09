The supplies will also include glass pipes and snorting kits.In a controversial new policy, the Multnomah County Health Department plans to distribute aluminum foil and straws to fentanyl smokers in Portland in July, officials say.Spokesperson Sarah Dean confirmed to KOIN 6 that city officials announced their plan to distribute the supplies in a PowerPoint presentation last week. The supplies will also include glass pipes and snorting kits.Jessica Guernsey, Multnomah County public health director, said the city needs innovative strategies.The addition comes at the request of the county's public health team, officials say, just a month after they presented on the success of their syringe exchange program.But not all are convinced that this program is a good use of taxpayer dollars.However, Dean told KOIN 6 that access to supplies does not increase illegal drug use, but rather it encourages those with addictions to visit clinics, which offer fentanyl test strips and Narcan.Dean also noted that the Oregon Legislature recently passed a bill to decriminalize the distribution of drug paraphernalia. It now holds on Gov. Tina Kotek's signature before going into law."While we all understand that abstinence from drug use is the safest, the people who are seeking out services are doing so because they are already using substances," she said. "Providing these supplies will give clients more options around routes of administration for their substances. Providing tools for non-injection routes of administration may encourage some people to reduce their injection."Guernsey agrees.