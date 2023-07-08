Health & Wellness
45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
The Post Millennial
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 00:01 UTC
According to the USGS, PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in a wide array of commonly used items such as non-stick pans, fire extinguisher foam, food packaging products that are grease resistant, and more. They take a long time to break down and are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."
The study tested 716 different locations across the country and found about 75 percent of tap water in urban areas and 25 percent of rural areas with PFAS tested in the tap water. There are over 12,000 types of PFAS, and the study only tested 32 of them as not all can be detected with current tests. Areas with higher concentrations include the Great Plains, the Great Lakes, the Eastern Seaboard, and Central and Southern California.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), most people in the United States have been exposed to PFAS which may lead to a variety of health complications. These include a decrease in fertility, developmental effects in children, an increased risk of some cancers, an increase in cholesterol levels, and possible issues with the body's natural hormones.
The EPA has developed several action plans to reduce PFAS exposure in the US, including using $2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in February, to promote access to clean drinking water in disadvantaged communities.
Latest News
Once a government resorts to terror against its own population to get what it wants, it must keep using terror against its own population to get what it wants. A government that terrorizes its own people can never stop. If such a government ever lets the fear subside and rational thought return to the populace, that government is finished.
