In a study released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Wednesday, harmful per- and polyfluorene alkyl substances (PFAS) are estimated to contaminate at least 45 percent of drinking water in the United States , with most of the concentration near urban areas.According to the USGS , PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in a wide array of commonly used items such as non-stick pans, fire extinguisher foam, food packaging products that are grease resistant, and more. They take a long time to break down and are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals."According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA ), most people in the United States have been exposed to PFAS which may lead to a variety of health complications. The EPA has developed several action plans to reduce PFAS exposure in the US, including using $2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in February, to promote access to clean drinking water in disadvantaged communities.