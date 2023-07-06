Close to 3 inches of rain fell in some parts of the Providence metropolitan area, causing flash flooding along Atwells Avenue in the Federal Hill neighborhood, and elsewhereFederal Hill's main thoroughfare is known for its restaurants, and Atwells Avenue is usually flooded with al fresco diners enjoying delicious dishes.But on July 4th, heavy rains turned Atwells Avenue into an "ocean" according to resident Cassandra Lyn, who watched as cars were washed down the street.Lyn captured the flash flooding in a video she posted on Facebook."Ay yi yi, it looks like the ocean is on ..." Lyn said before a lightning bolt stopped her mid-sentence and she comforted a child. She was perched in the second-story window of her apartment, as floodwaters overwhelmed cars trying to navigate the road.