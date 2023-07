© Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2023.118244



More information: Sin-Mei Wu et al, Extreme seismic anisotropy indicates shallow accumulation of magmatic sills beneath Yellowstone caldera, Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2023.118244



Journal information: Earth and Planetary Science Letters

A small team of geologists and seismologists from the University of Utah, Salt Lake, the Institute of Earth Sciences, Academia Sinica, Taipei and the University of New Mexico has studied the content of the Yellowstone magma reservoir and reports differences from prior measurements. In their study, reported in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the group used seismic wave data to better understand the conditions beneath Yellowstone National Park.Yellowstone National Park is a U.S. national park located in parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. It is known for its beautiful vistas and geothermal features, such as the Old Faithful geyser. These features exist due toOver the years, many teams of researchers have studied the Yellowstone magma reservoir and have found ways to measure its size and make predictions about its content.Prior study of both chambers has suggested that the deeper reservoir is made of mostly solid material mixed with 2% melt. The upper chamber, on the other hand, has much more melt —In this new effort, the researchers found the percentage to be somewhat higher. After analyzing seismic wave data, they. The percentage of melt in a magma reservoir is important because it. In this instance, the new team is in agreement with prior assessments showing that there is little risk of an imminent eruption anywhere in the park.