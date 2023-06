© CNN

"With the majority of the vaccine dataset now comprised of reports for COVID-19 vaccines, these have the potential to unduly influence the disproportionality statistics for other vaccines."

"If the safety/reporting profile for the COVID-19 vaccines differs significantly from other vaccines then this will impact disproportionality statistics and either mask potential signals or result in more false positive signals."

"Additionally, there are potential issues with the large volume of COVID-19 vaccine reports impacting the disproportionality analyses for the COVID-19 vaccines themselves."

Until Nick retired a few years ago, he was a Senior Civil Servant in the Ministry of Defence responsible for the safety and effectiveness of ammunition used by the Armed Forces. He is co-author of the Perseus Group report on U.K. drugs regulator the MHRA.

I'm not one prone to hyperbole but MHRA's latest response to one of my freedom of information (FOI) requests seems to me to be a straightforward admission that it missed Covid vaccine safety signals up to mid 2022 (not to mention safety signals with other vaccines).Nearly four months after my FOI, and after two complaints to the ICO ( here and here ) including the threat of legal action, MHRA eventually sent me its report . It's quite technical but it makes very interesting reading.First, though, a bit of background. I expect this will come as a shock, but MHRA's safety monitoring of medicines doesn't rely on investigating individual Yellow Card reports and assessing causality (more on that at the end). Instead, it relies on statistical analysis called 'disproportionality analysis'. This involves mining the database of Yellow Card reports looking for statistically significant differences in the frequencies of different types of side-effect between the drug of interest and other drugs. All medicine regulators use disproportionality analysis but there are differences in the algorithms (ROR, PRR, EBGM etc.) and the signal detection thresholds they use.As its report says, MHRA was concerned about the effect on its own disproportionality analysis due to the very large proportion of COVID-19 vaccine reports in its Yellow Card database (by June 2022 it was over 80% of all vaccine-related Yellow Cards). Specifically, they were concerned that:For disproportionality analysis of Covid vaccine Yellow Cards, the investigation led MHRA to decide to assess Covid vaccines against other drugs (rather than other vaccines) and ditch the use of EGBM/EB05 based on RRR (relative risk ratio, used since 2006) and revert to just using the simpler PRR (proportional risk ratio) technique.So what, I hear you say. It's somewhat reassuring that MHRA spotted a potential problem with its safety signal detection methods and acted on it.On that last point, MHRA said here that "the MHRA carefully evaluates reports of serious suspected side-effects as soon as they are received to consider whether the medicine or vaccine may have caused the event, or whether the event was likely to be purely coincidental".So how confident are you feeling about whether it does, indeed, "consider whether the medicine or vaccine may have caused the event, or whether the event was likely to be purely coincidental"?