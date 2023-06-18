Guess which group had more Covid? The up-to-date people had approximately 25% more Covid infections.
Why are vaccinated females 24% more likely to get Covid, than vaccinated males?
I am so sorry for all those vaccine believers who got a shot of a completely unproven 'bivalent' substance. The authors lament (emphasis mine):
This study's findings question the wisdom of promoting the idea that every person needs to be 'up-to-date' on COVID-19 vaccination, as currently defined, at this time. It is often stated that the primary purpose of vaccination is to prevent severe COVID-19 and death. We certainly agree with this, but it should be pointed out that there is not a single study that has shown that the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine protects against severe disease or death caused by the XBB lineages of the Omicron variant. At least one prior study has failed to find a protective effect of the bivalent vaccine against the XBB lineages of SARS-CoV-2. People may still choose to get the vaccine, but an assumption that the vaccine protects against severe disease and death is not reason enough to unconditionally push a vaccine of questionable effectiveness to all adults.This study exposes the dishonesty and quackery of promoters of bivalent Covid vaccines, which are based on studies of several mice who were promptly killed as soon as the antibody-counting experiments were completed.
In one study, all bivalent-vaccinated mice who were challenged with Covid got sick.
Remember that the CDC and the FDA hysterically promoted non-working Covid vaccines with false advertising such as this: