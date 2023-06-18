pfizer moderna covid vaccine
A brand new study from the Cleveland Clinic is out. And it found something we already knew: Covid vaccines increase the chances of getting Covid instead of being protective.
covid study
In the pre-print study, which is awaiting peer-review, Shrestha et al. looked at specific employees of the Cleveland Clinic. Most of them are Covid-vaccinated due to the federal mandate. However, while a minority (11,990 employees) chose to be 'up-to-date' on their Covid vaccines, the majority (36,344 employees) wisely chose to refuse Covid vaccines.

Guess which group had more Covid? The up-to-date people had approximately 25% more Covid infections.

covid infections
The study's authors did an excellent job of weeding out confounding variables. For example, could it be that Covid-conscious, vaccine-loving people test for Covid more often? The following chart answers this question: while the propensity to test somewhat affects the likelihood of getting a positive test, it does not explain the difference.
covid testing
The authors also point out that their results are not confounded by age. However, in a disturbing finding, the female sex is associated with a 24% higher chance of a Covid infection among the vaccinated people.

Why are vaccinated females 24% more likely to get Covid, than vaccinated males?
covid analysis
In the above multivariate analysis, adjusting for confounders, those 'up-to-date' are 33% more likely to get Covid! (1 ÷ 0.75 = 1.33)

I am so sorry for all those vaccine believers who got a shot of a completely unproven 'bivalent' substance. The authors lament (emphasis mine):
This study's findings question the wisdom of promoting the idea that every person needs to be 'up-to-date' on COVID-19 vaccination, as currently defined, at this time. It is often stated that the primary purpose of vaccination is to prevent severe COVID-19 and death. We certainly agree with this, but it should be pointed out that there is not a single study that has shown that the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine protects against severe disease or death caused by the XBB lineages of the Omicron variant. At least one prior study has failed to find a protective effect of the bivalent vaccine against the XBB lineages of SARS-CoV-2. People may still choose to get the vaccine, but an assumption that the vaccine protects against severe disease and death is not reason enough to unconditionally push a vaccine of questionable effectiveness to all adults.
This study exposes the dishonesty and quackery of promoters of bivalent Covid vaccines, which are based on studies of several mice who were promptly killed as soon as the antibody-counting experiments were completed.

In one study, all bivalent-vaccinated mice who were challenged with Covid got sick.
mice vaccine

Remember that the CDC and the FDA hysterically promoted non-working Covid vaccines with false advertising such as this:
covid propaganda
Do you think that they owe us an apology?