Scientists have found another clue that the ocean beneath one of Saturn's moons may be capable of supporting life.An international team discovered signs of sodium phosphates, a salt sometimes used in deli meat here on Earth, in a plume of ice shot out from a subsurface ocean on Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons.This doesn't mean someone's curing meat around Saturn; phosphates are a basic key ingredient in the chemistry of geology and biology. Astronomers have long been interested in oceans on other worlds, since water is a fundamental requirement for life as we know it. If these alien oceans also contain salts and organic molecules like Earth's oceans do, they, too, might be capable of supporting life.When Cassini discovered the plumes during its orbit of Saturn, scientists detected evidence of sodium salts (like sodium chloride, aka table salt, and sodium bicarbonate, better known as baking soda), hinting at the chemistry in the oceans below. But Cassini wasn't designed to investigate icy plumes and mysterious oceans. This new research uses information from the Cassini Cosmic Dust Analyzer , originally intended to figure out the composition of dust from Saturn's rings, to find a fresh perspective on the plumes.With this discovery, scientists now have plenty of evidence to confidently say that