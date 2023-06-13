This past week saw the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the Hiroshima bomb. Across the media it was widely referred to as an "atrocity". A granddaughter of one of the remarkable men who worked at the Manhattan Project even did one of those modern media tours of shame, expressing her remorse over the involvement of a grandfather who had died before she was born.
Of course, all such reflection is only possible because the Allies won the Second World War. Today, it is remarkably easy to condemn or otherwise feel discomfort about the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Because we know how the war ended. The more interesting and important question is how we might have felt at the time, and some element of doubt about that ought to inform a more appropriate attitude and approach towards history.
Many historians today insist that Japan was essentially defeated by August 1945 and that the dropping of the bombs was therefore an unnecessary act - even a war crime. They may have felt differently if they had been an American serviceman 75 years ago, contemplating fighting the Japanese island-by-island. Or an American general or president considering the number of Allied troops likely to be lost in an invasion of the Japanese mainland.
Yet what is interesting about this anniversary is not the specifics of the Hiroshima debate - a debate that will (and perhaps should) never end. What is interesting about it is the ease with which we now presume to judge our forebears.
We saw this most recently with the bizarre and disturbing outbreak of iconoclasm in June, which is still going on in America. All it took was an appalling act in Minnesota, the killing of an unarmed man by a cop, and suddenly crowds in Bristol, London and other cities were off assailing statues and pulling them down - or demanding that others pull them down.
Revealed in such moments - as in the anniversary this week - is a particularly modern set of presumptions. They include the fantastically ignorant presumption that people in history knew what we know and yet acted as they did regardless. It is such a mistake of comprehension that it is amazing that it goes so unchallenged.
It includes the presumption that President Truman knew the war in the East would end on September 2 1945 and that the dropping of the bomb was therefore superfluous and vindictive. Or that the societies which were involved in the slave trade - as all societies at some point were (and some still are) - were so engaged despite having the views we currently hold about human rights.
The causes of this misunderstanding are not hard to find. They are the fruits of an education system across the West that long ago prioritised "empathy" over facts; that pretended that the insights of a child are more important than helping to form that child with knowledge; and that the ultimate point of history is to "learn" specific lessons from it.
All of these now tend towards pre-ordained Left-wing conclusions (largely about "social justice", "equality" and more). And apart from breeding ignorance, all these encourage a deep presumptuousness. For it invites the child to be judge, jury and executioner over issues that most adults will know very little about.
Worst, it breeds an arrogance: because I know things these people did not know, I am better than they were. Having a more reasonable approach to the past would, among much else, gift us a more reasonable approach to our present.
I was recently reading a new collection of essays by the late Umberto Eco and there came across a quote from Bernard of Chartres. He was one of many historical figures who referred to themselves as standing on the shoulders of giants. Bernard of Chartres said "that we are like dwarfs standing on the shoulders of giants, and so we can see farther than they not because of our stature or because of the sharpness of our sight, but because - by standing on their shoulders - we are higher than they".
In a letter to Robert Hooke, Isaac Newton put the same thought even more succinctly: "If I have seen further it is by standing on ye shoulders of Giants."
Our current age tells itself that it is not just wiser, but better than our forebears. And then the radical movement of our day invites us to take this conclusion to its logical next stage. If nobody from the past lives up to our current ethical standards then what need have we of these people from the past and their statues, buildings or benefactions?
In America this instinct has culminated in the 1619 Project, an initiative started by The New York Times, which attempts to make the arrival of the first African slaves into the country the foundational date of the American Republic.
The project is only popularising what academia in America has been spreading for a generation. The idea that America would have been better off if Christopher Columbus had never been born. That America's history is best understood solely as one of slavery. So that the Founding Fathers (who include some of the most remarkable men to have lived at any time) are simply to be understood by their attitude towards this one issue. The project seeks to portray America as exceptional only in one respect: in so far as being exceptionally bad.
But this is a malevolent - as well as unfair - view of history. It is one intended to pull down rather than build up. And it is one of the foundational causes of the presumptuousness of the age.
A healthy, humane and - in the truest sense - liberal mind does not view history as a mere playpen for our moral judgment. It recognises that people in the past acted on the information they had, as much as we do today. That while there are things they will have done that we presently deplore, nevertheless there are things that a person can bestow on their successors without having to have been in lock-step with the fast-changing ethical standards of 2020.
Most importantly, it would recognise the central fallacy of the current attitude towards the past. Which is that if the people that had gone before us had not done what they had done - including things that we now regard as mistakes - then we would not be here, in the state we are in, to judge them as we presently do.
Had some of our forebears not engaged in slavery, others of our forebears would not have successfully campaigned to abolish it and from there lead the world in its abolition. If some of our forebears had not made hasty movements in battle then perhaps we would not have the leisure we currently enjoy to stand in judgment over their actions.
The current age does not believe in giants. But still it imagines that if we could only liberate ourselves from our past then we might see further, and fly still higher. We would not. Divorced from our past we would be utterly lost, and only plummet, forced to start again with far less insight, and with far poorer examples as our guides.
Douglas Murray is the author of 'The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity'