The core issue is that changing political mores have established the systematic promotion of the unqualified and sidelining of the competent.

The resulting norms have steadily eroded institutional competency

From Meritocracy to Diversity

Diversity in Theory and Practice

Competency Is Declining From the Core Outwards

The American System Is Cracking

what happens when the men who built the complex systems our society relies on cease contributing and are replaced by people who were chosen for reasons other than competency?

the modern preference for diversity has attenuated meritocratic evaluation at all levels of American society

Harold Robertson is an asset class head and institutional investor at a multi-billion dollar pool of capital.