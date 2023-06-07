© Alexander Vilf/Sputnik



"Over the last couple of years, we have been returning to Africa [and] Latin America. A determination has accumulated never to accept the 'rules' that Washington is imposing. Its role is diminishing, slowly but surely. An increasing number of nations are disillusioned with it."

Russia is at the forefront of a global rebellion against US hegemony, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.Speaking on a visit to Tajikistan on Monday, Lavrov stated thatafter a period of disarray that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.Lavrov said. He added that Russia is "at the very forefront" of resisting Western pressure, despite the US and its "subjugated" allies targeting Moscow with sanctions and attempting to isolate it. In practice,the diplomat argued.Lavrov said that US foreign policy was aimed at destabilizing certain parts of the world, so thatThis is among the ways Washington coerces others into accepting its orders, the Russian foreign minister added.Lavrov made the comments as he addressed Russian troops stationed at a military base in Dushanbe. The site is one of a handful of military facilities that Moscow operates on foreign soil. The diplomat said that whether dressed in suits or bearing guns,as they oppose Western machinations.