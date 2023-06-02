On Friday, June 2, in the Samara region, local residents witnessed a terrible natural phenomenon. They filmed a tornado near the village of Barinovka in the Neftegorsk region."The tornado is heading towards Samara," eyewitnesses reported.Residents of the Kinelsky district also report a tornado. According to them, at 16:30 it covered the village of Domashka.Similar phenomena happen infrequently in the Samara region. The last time the region was warned about an impending tornado was 2 years ago. So far, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has announced only a storm warning.(Translated by Google)