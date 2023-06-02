At Chanshal Pass, the department has recorded 45 cm snowfall.

The Chanshal area near Rohru in Shimla district has received snowfall in the latest spell of precipitation, leaving the local people surprised."Due to the heavy and continuous rains over the last few days, the temperatures have gone down significantly. The snowfall is the result of such low temperatures," said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.. Both maximum and minimum temperatures over the next week are likely stay below normal.Meanwhile, several places have received moderate to heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. The places which received heaviest rainfall are Dharampur (87mm), Kasauli (80 mm), Kahu (75mm), Jatton Barrage (73mm), Sangrah 58 (mm), Naina Devi (54mm) and Solan (52mm). Due to the heavy precipitation, 34 roads have been closed and 18 transformers disrupted.