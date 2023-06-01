mmmmmmm
Fireball of May 29, 2023 (SPMN290523B, 3h32m00s±1s TUC)

Record: Estepa-Sevilla (Antonio J. Robles) and La Aparecida (Orihuela/Oriola, Alicante/Alacant, V. Cayuelas) video detection stations.

You can read our thread on the SPMN Network Twitter with more images and videos .
Absolute magnitude: -10±1

Origin: North Ophiuchid (NOP)

Observation range: Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Community of Madrid, Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, La Rioja and Region of Murcia.


