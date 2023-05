© Matthew Pearson/WABE



right when they were blooming, a spurt of unlucky freezing weather zapped the buds

Summer is around the corner, and in Georgia, summer means peaches.But horticulturists at the University of Georgia say roughly 90% of the Peach State's crop has been destroyed by bad weather and a warming climate., according to Lawton Pearson of Pearson Farm in Fort Valley, Georgia."I didn't see it. I wasn't alive," Pearson says. "My dad was only six. My grandfather picked two peaches, and they went to California for the summer."That's due to climate change."We know winters are getting warmer," Pam Knox, an agricultural climatologist at the UGA, told WABE last year. "And there's no explanation other than human-caused global warming."Growers are experimenting with new varieties that need fewer chill hours."You had a low-chill peach perfectly fine with this winter," Pearson says.You can't win either way."Dario Chavez, an associate horticulture professor at the UGA who specializes in peaches, saysSo don't count on sinking your teeth into a peach from the Peach State anytime soon."Not Georgia peaches," Pearson says. "I don't think you'll see Georgia peaches in the grocery store."He can't retreat to California for vacation like his grandfather did back in 1955. The business has diversified since then, including a growing pecan crop.But Pearson says looking at trees with no peaches is painful.One bright spot? The few peaches that make it benefit from having all the sun, water and nutrients to themselves.Pearson says. "It leaves you wanting more."Pearson says he's ready for August when the peach season is over and he can look to next year.