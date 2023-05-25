A sinkhole along Penjamo Drive near Socorro Road opened up Tuesday.The front-end of an SUV went into the sinkhole at 9734 Penjamo Drive.An El Paso fire spokesman stated two people fell into a sinkhole.A police officer was able to help the induvial out of the holeNo injuries were reported.A police officer was able to help the induvial out of the hole.No injuries were reported.A water main break caused the roadway to open 10 feet by 10 feet, according to El Paso Water.Residents in the neighborhood area were without water for most of the day.Water was restored around 9:30 p.m. according to a spokesperson for El Paso Water.