Lighting strike killed two youths while playing football in Sunamganj's Dharmapasha. The incident took place in the playground in front of Shantipur village of Jayashree Union of the upazila on Sunday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Palash, son of Shafiqul of Haripur village and Toasin, son of Shamsul Haque of Shantirpur village of the upazila.Locals said that Palash and Toasin were playing for two sides in the football game between Haripur and Shantipur village on the field in front of Shantipur village on Sunday afternoon. At that time, lightning struck on them suddenly leaving them seriously injured. Later they were rescued and taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead.Dharmapasha Upazila UNO Shithesh Chandra Sarkar has confirmed the truth of this incident.