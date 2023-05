© Gary Cameron/Reuters



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan , R-Ohio, told Fox News the testimony his panel heard in private from Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan"[Brennan] sat for a four-hour interview and he further confirmed that this thing was all political," Jordan said on Jesse Watters Primetime.Jordan recounted his allegation that then-Biden campaign adviserwhich he said waswho testified before the Judiciary Committee earlier in May.He also took issue with reaction from a member of his committee, Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y. Goldman told the press following the hearing thatclaimed such hearings are anthat this investigation is going on — [Brennan] was a private citizen when he wrote this letter."Jordan said Goldman seemingly ignored how the officials who signed the letter saying the laptop appeared to have earmarks of a "Russian information operation" did so with their government titles listed below their names."Mr. Goldman talked about public servants," Jordan said.Jordan reiterated his assertion that those involved in the letter wanted to give then-candidate Biden a "talking point" for his NBC debate against Trump.When Trump brought up the laptop report, Biden cited the letter, which led the incumbent to remark how the public apparently must now be led to believe the laptop is "another 'Russia, Russia, Russia' [hoax]."Jordan further wondered aloud why Biden or Democrats believed they needed a "talking point" if Hunter's laptop was empirically a hoax or inauthentic."And he presented it as if it was all organic — just shazam! It just happened out of the goodness of all these individuals' hearts. They wanted to do this as if there was no political motivation whatsoever, and we know that was not accurate."