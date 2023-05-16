It is raining again in USC, tens of buildings are flooded

Currently, there is an extraordinary hydrological situation in the area of the Una and Sana river basins, as was forecast in the Notification on the forecast of an extraordinary hydrological situation from May 12.The levels for the start of notification have been reached at all hydrological stations that are defined by the Federal Operational Plan for Flood Protection, the Agency for the Sava River Water Area announced.During the day, new precipitation is expected in the area of the Una-Sana Canton. However, according to the results of simulations of prognostic systems, the water level is expected to stagnate during the day and decrease in the evening in the upper and middle parts of the Una basin.In the downstream part of the Una stream, the water level is forecast to rise, more precisely at the Bosanska Krupa, Bosanska Otoka and Krušnica stations.At all other stations in the water area of the Sava River in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stagnation and a slight increase in the water level are recorded. However, according to the results of simulations of prognostic systems, a stable hydrological condition is expected in the water area of the Sava River in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the basins of Vrbas, Bosna and Drina, as well as in the immediate basin of the Sava River in Odžačka and Srednja Posavina.It has been raining heavily in the Una-Sana Canton (USC) since yesterday, and in the past 48 hours, 83 liters per square meter of precipitation have been recorded. Weather problems caused a further increase in the water level of all rivers above critical levels, and the 'oversaturation' of many rainwater drainage channels.All of this caused water to spill out of the river beds at numerous critical points, the activation of landslides and the penetration of water into dozens of buildings in Bihać, Sanski Most, Bosanska Krupa and Bosanski Petrovac."Firefighters in most municipalities and cities of our canton had a large number of technical interventions and other types of assistance to citizens. It was very difficult to record all these interventions, because all units in Bihać, Sanski Most, Bosanska Krupa and Bosanski Petrovac are on duty almost all the time. During some interventions, the firefighters were unfortunately unable to do anything due to the large amount of water on the ground," the USC Civil Protection Cantonal Operations Center announced.As for Bihać, many settlements are now threatened, including Kulen Vakuf, Pokoj, Klokot, Privilica, Ripač, Kostela. According to still incomplete and unofficial information, about fifty residential and auxiliary buildings were flooded.The most difficult situation is still in the vicinity of Kulen Vakuf, since traffic on the roads Kulen Vakuf - Martin Brod, Kulen Vakuf - Klisa and Orašac - Ćelije has been disabled due to water spillage.Since yesterday, the rescue teams of the Civil Protection Service of the City of Bihać have had several interventions and evacuations of people who were cut off from the settlement. All available competent services and rescue teams are on the ground around the clock, and more official information will be available during the day.Due to intense rainfall, an orange warning has been issued for the Bihać area, and the expected amount of rainfall is between 30 and 50, locally up to 70 liters per square meter.