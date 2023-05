© Michal Osmenda from Brussels, Belgium



A 2.5-magnitude earthquake in the Derryveagh mountains - the joint largest onshore earthquake ever recorded in Ireland - was felt in Buncrana and Desertegney at the weekend.The Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) said it had received reports that the event was felt throughout the Donegal area and was recorded by seismic stations operated by the DIAS in Mayo, Tipperary, Louth, Galway, Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Wexford.The earthquake was also detected by several Raspberry Shake seismometers operated in Ireland by citizens and schools in Antrim, Sligo and Dublin.DIAS received felt event reports from all over Donegal including at Buncrana and Desertegney in Inishowen.The earthquake is the joint largest onshore earthquake ever detected by the INSN, according toDerry and Lough Foyle are located on another of the major Irish fault lines.Saturday morning's quakeAs the nearest land-based seismometers are 500km from the Rockall Plateau, only larger magnitude (M2.5+) events are expected to be detected from this region. Earthquakes with magnitudes up to M4 are known to occur in the Rockall Trough.Earthquakes measuring between 2 and 2.9 on the Richter scale can be felt slightly by some people but no damage to buildings are expected to occur.