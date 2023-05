A new bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that aims to prohibit members of Congress from owning and trading individual stocks, in an effort to prevent any potential insider trading scandals."The fact that members of the Progressive Caucus, the Freedom Caucus, and the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, reflecting the entirety of the political spectrum, can find common ground on key issues like this should send a powerful message to America," Fitzpatrick said in a statement Ocasio-Cortez said the "ability to individually trade stock erodes the public's trust in government."The bill will likely face opposition in Congress, where many members have holdings. The 2012 STOCK Act allows members to buy and sell stocks so long as they do not insider trade and so long as their transactions are disclosed.