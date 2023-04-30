© FU Qiaomei

The Tibetan Plateau, hailed as the world's largest and highest plateau above sea level, is considered one of the most unforgiving environments to be inhabited by mankind. Its frigid and parched climate, coupled with an elevation that frequently exceeds 4000 meters above sea level (masl), presents an enormous challenge to its inhabitants.Spanning across an immense area of Asia that measures approximately 2.5 million square kilometers, this formidable plateau is home to more than 7 million individuals, predominantly comprising the Tibetan and Sherpa ethnic communities.Our understanding of the origins and history of ancient humans on the Tibetan Plateau has long been incomplete due to limited sampling of DNA from ancient human remains. However, a recent breakthrough study published in Science Advances today, led by Prof. FU Qiaomei from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has provided new insights byThe study revealed thatThese findings challenge earlier hypotheses which suggested that the ancient humans of the plateau were of diverse origins.adds Prof. FU.According to the researcher, the arrival of northern East Asian ancestry to plateau populations. Previous research on plateau populations had only focused on the latter group.The researcher also noted thatIn lower elevation regions (~3000 masl) like the Gonghe Basin, northeastern populations younger than 4700 BP showed an influx of additional northern East Asian ancestry. However,(~4000 masl) dating to 2800 BP located just 500 km away.According to the research,traced back to southern/southwestern populations dating to 3400 BP, western populations from Ngari Prefecture dating to 2300 BP, and southeastern populations from Nyingchi Prefecture dating to 2000 BP."Between these two groups, central populations prior to 2500 BP share ancestry that differed from those further north and south. However, sampling of central populations after 1600 BP show that they share a closer genetic relationship to southern/southwestern populations. These patterns capture a dynamism in human populations on the plateau," explains Melinda Yang, assistant professor at the University of Richmond and a previous postdoc at IVPP."Whileadds WANG Hongru, professor at the Agricultural Genomics Institute in Shenzhen and a previous postdoc at IVPP. "Western populations show partial Central Asian ancestry as early as 2300 BP, and an individual dating to 1500 BP from the southwestern plateau additionally shows ancestry associated with Central Asian populations."According to recent studies, contemporaryPrevious research has demonstrated that modern populations residing in the Tibetan plateau possess a high frequency of a particular variant of the. This variant likely originated from an interbreeding event between modern humans and Denisovans, an archaic human species."Humans from this study show archaic ancestry typical of lowland East Asians, but the oldest individual dating to 5100 BP is homozygous for the adaptive variant," remarks Prof. FU. "Thus,Through their extensive spatiotemporal analysis, the researchers have uncovered"This is the largest study of ancient genetics on the Tibetan Plateau to date," adds LU Hongliang, a professor at Sichuan University."Analyzing ancient DNA allows us to go beyond the study of cultural interaction using only archaeological evidence, and to put forward new ideas for archaeological research on the plateau," adds Prof. LU.Despite recent advancements in genetic research, there is still a need for future sampling as the origin of the unsampled and highly diverged ancestry in all plateau populations remains unexplained. Additionally, the timing and location of the emergence of the adaptive EPAS1 allele in the ancestral Tibetan population remain uncertain.Nonetheless, the findings from this study represent a promising stride towards unraveling these long-standing mysteries in human genetics."These genomes reveal a deep and diversified history of humans on the plateau," adds Prof. FU. "With these findings, we have a much better understanding of an important part of human history in Asia."