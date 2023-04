The newly-released 2022 Disasters in numbers report from CRED (Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters) is even more dishonest than its 2021 report, claims retired Associate Professor of Physics Dr. Ralph Alexander . The most egregious statements are said to involve the death toll from weather-related disasters.The massive 98% fall over 100 years in weather-related disaster deaths - widely quoted, but inconvenient in promoting climate fears - is shown in figure A below.CRED is based at the University of Louvain in Belgium and its annual disasters report is published with America's largest foreign aid organisation, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The work of CRED is widely used, and its EM-DAT service is said to provide "objective evidence-based information". It is noted that this can be used to assess the vulnerabilities of communities to disasters, "thus assisting policymakers in setting priorities".The 2022 figure was three times higher than in 2021, but below the 2002-2021 average of 60,955 deaths. But, observes Dr. Alexander, the report goes on to state that the 2002-2021 average is influenced by a "few mega disasters". A "more useful" comparison, suggests CRED, is that the 2022 toll is almost twice the 2002-2021 median of 16,011 deaths. Of courseBut Dr. Alexander prefers to widen his criticism by noting that yearly death tolls are unrelated independent events in the language of statistics, "so assigning any statistical significance to the 30,704 deaths in 2022 being lower than the long-term average, or higher than the long-term median, is invalid. CRED's attempt to fit its data to a narrative emphasising 'the importance of climate action' falls flat".CRED does valuable work in compiling data on worldwide disasters. But Dr. Alexander's trenchant criticisms highlight the malign influence cast by a political narrative promoting the collectivist Net Zero agenda. It seems that every scrap of statistical data must be aligned to promote the idea that humans are destroying the climate by burning fossil fuel.Last year, the former science under-secretary in the Obama administration, Steven Koonin published a book about climate titled Unsettled, in which he noted thatThe culprit for all this "misinformation in the service of persuasion" is not some secret cabal, "but rather a self-reinforcing alignment of perspectives and interests".Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.