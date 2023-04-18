nnnn
A strong earthquake jolted the South Pacific island nation of Fiji on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said 6.6 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale hit southern Fiji at around 4.31 p.m. (0431GMT) with a depth of 562.5 kilometers (349.5 miles).

There has been no registered damage, according to the latest reports.