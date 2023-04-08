Grassley and Johnson have sent a letter to Zuckerberg noting that in October 2020, "when the New York Post published articles based on evidence from Hunter Biden's laptop, many news and social media organizations inappropriately rushed to censor and discredit the initial reporting and falsely labeled it as 'disinformation.'"
"Whistleblowers have also alleged to Senator Johnson that local FBI leadership instructed its employees not to look at the Hunter Biden laptop immediately after the FBI had obtained it. Americans deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden."Hunter Biden's problems continue to get worse.
A key business associate of Hunter Biden has been cooperating with House Republicans as they continue to investigate deals involving him and his father, President Joe Biden, regarding business deals with members of the Biden family and foreign entities.
Eric Schwerin, who is not only an associate of Hunter Biden but also had dealings with Joe Biden's business and tax affairs, is "cooperating" with a key House committee's investigation. House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer said:
"He is cooperating with us. His attorneys and my counsel are communicating on a regular basis. Now, I feel confident that he's going to work with us and provide us with the information that we have requested. I think that Schwerwin is going to be a very valuable witness for us in this investigation."The committee recently received information that Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, who is the brother of the President, are not planning to disclose all the information that Comer's committee has requested regarding the Biden family's foreign business transactions, which earned millions of dollars from China to Ukraine. As a result, Comer has announced that his committee will not delay any further and will begin issuing subpoenas right away, Just the News noted.
"We know individuals, many are cooperating with us now, but others, not so much. We're going to start subpoenaing people in the private sector, we're going to start subpoenaing financial institutions to get us the information. And then we'll go from there."Comer also noted that refusing to assist in the investigation undercuts Hunter Biden's claims that he doesn't have anything to hide.
"He could come in front of the House Oversight Committee right now and defend his good name. He would have 20 Democrats that would definitely support him, and he could make 26 Republicans look bad if all this information we have from his laptop, all the emails that were in his own words, all the audio that are in his own voice, if for some reason we're misinterpreting that, then he could make us look bad.Although both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden have refuted any wrongdoing by the Biden family, Hunter Biden is being investigated by federal authorities for tax-related matters.
"But we all know that this family was involved in influence peddling. And this administration is doing everything in its ability to try to block oversight."
According to emails found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, which was turned over to the FBI in 2019, Schwerin, a business executive at Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca investment firm, had a close relationship with both Hunter and Joe Biden during the majority of the elder Biden's tenure as Vice President and his son was involved in international business deals, the outlet noted.
One such instance involved Schwerin's involvement in reviewing and facilitating Hunter Biden's business transactions with the Chinese energy company CEFC.
This relationship has raised questions about whether the Biden family has been compromised by communist China, as the emails indicate that they received an expensive diamond and a multimillion-dollar, no-interest, forgivable loan.
Another report this week exposed that John Robinson "Rob" Walker — another controversial Hunter Biden business associate — appears to have visited the White House at least 16 times when Joe Biden was vice president.
Fox News reported:
"Walker's name resurfaced a couple of weeks ago when House Oversight Committee Republicans said they obtained records showing members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.According to a committee memo:
"Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., obtained the records after subpoenaing Bank of America, which revealed that at least three family members received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Walker, who worked with Hunter, President Biden's brother Jim, their business associate James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinksi in a failed joint-venture called Sinohawk Holdings, which was meant to be a partnership with now-bankrupt energy firm CEFC, a Chinese Communist Party-linked company."
"Biden family members and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months from Walker."