Fact-finding mission says state security forces and armed militia groups have committed a wide array of war crimes and crimes against humanity.United Nations investigators say there is evidence that crimes against humanity have been committed against Libyans and migrants stuck in Libya, including women being forced into sexual slavery.TheInvestigators saidTheir findings come in an extensive new report, based on interviews with hundreds of people, including migrants and witnesses, that wraps up a fact-finding mission created nearly three years ago to probe rights violations and abuses in the North African country.The investigators said they collected at least 2,800 items of information documenting numerous cases of arbitrary detention, murder, torture, rape, enslavement, sexual slavery, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances that confirmed their widespread practice in Libya."It is clear that there was a pattern of violation of human rights and international humanitarian law. Particularly in places of detention as well as in relation to migrants," investigator Chaloka Beyani told Al Jazeera.Human rights groups and activists have long decried the horrible conditions these people are facing.During the probe into alleged human trafficking and smuggling, the investigators found "there are reasonable grounds to believe that, the report said."The support given by the EU to the Libyan coastguard in terms of pull-backs, pushbacks, (and) interceptions led to violations of certain human rights," said Beyani. "You can't push back people to areas that are unsafe, and the Libyan waters are unsafe for the embarkation of migrants."He said the European bloc and its member states were not found to be responsible for war crimes, butThe investigators also expressedThey found, the investigators said.But they said nearly all theand a lack of confidence in the justice system.The three-member panel said there was a broad effort by the authorities in Libya to repress dissent by civil society.The investigation found that Libyan authorities, notably the security sectors, were curtailing the rights to assembly, association, expression, and belief in order to ensure obedience, entrench self-serving values and norms, and punish criticism against authorities and their leadership.toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed, and left the country divided between rival governments in the east and west.