Moscow should have a right to take any step necessary to protect Russian citizens, the State Duma chair believes...Russia needsthe State Duma Chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday. He cited US law as an example.The US adopted the- nicknamed "The Hague Invasion Act." The legislation was designed to protect America's military personnel as well as elected and appointed officials from prosecution by international criminal courts, to which Washington is not a party.The act authorizes the US president to use "all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any US or allied personnel" detained or imprisoned on behalf of the ICC, since theregulating its activities.leading to the act's informal name.According to Volodin, Russia needs to move in the same direction. The lower house head suggested further strengthening national legislation byMoscow should also signwith "friendly nations" that would involve a reciprocal waiver of any cooperation with the the court, Volodin suggested. He also believes that Russia's commander-in-chief, i.e., the president, should have the right to take "any action to protect our citizens" in case international bodies pursue decisions against them that violate the Russian constitution.Russia signed the Rome Statute establishing the ICC back in 2000, but never ratified it.They were accused of "forcible transfer of population," in reference to the evacuation of thousands of children from the combat zone in formerly Ukrainian regions that voted last September to join Russia.Ukraine and its allies have refused to recognize the votes and insist the territories are occupied by Moscow. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, has confirmed that the ICC is not recognized in Russia, meaning the warrants are "null and void from the legal standpoint."Following the issue of the warrants, former US national security advisor,