US must respond to Nord Stream accusations - Mexican president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has bristled over his government being accused by the US State Department of human rights abuses, and dismissed his country's neighbors to the north as "liars."Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday in Oaxaca, Mexico, Lopez Obrador responded angrily to Monday's State Department report on human rights. US President Joe Biden's administrationAsked by a reporter about the accusations, LopezLopez ObradorThe Mexican president has suggested that an "anti-Mexico" conservative element in the US government has inflamed tensions between the countries and used the fatal kidnapping incident to make attacks on his country's safety record.last week in response to the controversy.State Department spokesman Vedant Patel responded to Lopez Obrador's criticism on Tuesday by defending the US allegations against Mexico's government. "The reported involvement of members of Mexican police, military and other government institutions in serious acts of corruption and unlawful arbitrary killings remain a serious challenge for Mexico, and that's why they were highlighted in our report."Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has argued that the US should respond to allegations that it sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.during a press conference on Tuesday.The Mexican president was referring to claims by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh that the Biden administration blew up the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany last year.In addition, Lopez ObradorThe Mexican leader went on to argue thatState Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel responded to Lopez Obrador's remarks byor some kind of edict like that."Patel suggested that the Mexican police, military, and other government structures were responsible for serious acts of corruption and unlawful killings, which is why these issues were highlighted in the State Department report.