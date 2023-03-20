© Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS



Vladimir Putin has welcomed China's willingness to play a "constructive role" in solving in what he called the Ukraine "crisis", in an article released on the eve of a visit by his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.In what the Kremlin said, the Chinese leader's first to Russia since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine last year.Xi's visit comes just days after the international criminal court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children. Neither China nor Russia are members of the court or recognise its jurisdiction.In the article,We welcome China's willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis."Xi and Putin signed a "no limits" partnership agreement weeks before the invasion last year., but it contained only general statements and no concrete proposal for how the year-long war might end.Ukraine, which says any settlement would require Russia to withdraw from all the territory it has seized including the Crimean peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, cautiously welcomed the Chinese proposal.has reacted with extreme scepticism, given China's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion, andand give Putin more time for his army to regroup.Washington has said since last month that it was concerned China might provide Russia with weapons, which Beijing has denied.