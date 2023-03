© REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank (FRC.N) on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size U.S. lenders over the past week.Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week due to bond-related losses that piled up when interest rates surged last year, raising questions about what else might be lurking in the wider banking system.to shore up liquidity.By Thursday afternoon, the spotlight whipsawed back to the United States as big banks led an effort to prop up support forin the last nine trading sessions.Some of the biggest U.S. banking names including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) , Citigroup Inc (C.N) , Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) , Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) , Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) were involved in the rescue, according to a statement from the banks.The deal was put together by power brokers including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who discussed the package on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the situation.U.S. regulators said the show of support was most welcome , and showed the resilience of the banking system.First Republic Bank's stock closed up 10% on news of the rescue but its shares fell 18% in after-market trading, after the bank said it would suspend its dividend.The bank's stock price is down more than 70% since March 6.News of the rescue also helped boost Wall Street indexes, with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America all up more than 1%, while the benchmark S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) recovered 2.2%.Smaller banks also rebounded from the recent sell-off, with Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) , PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) and KeyCorp (KEY.N) each gaining more than 4%.Earlier in the day,as fears of contagion swept the banking sector and raised doubts overRapidly rising interest rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service loans, increasing the chances of losses for lenders already worried about a recession.However, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday as flagged, stressing the resilience of the euro area banking sector while assuring it had plenty of tools to offer liquidity support if needed.The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to follow the ECB move at its next meeting with a quarter-point interest-rate hike that just days ago looked derailed by turmoil in the banking sector.Policymakers have tried emphasize that the current turmoil is different than the global financial crisis 15 years ago as banks are better capitalised and funds more easily available.Butsaid Thomas Simons, money market economist with investment bank Jefferies.Yellen said the U.S. banking system remains sound thanks to "decisive and forceful" actions following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Allianz (ALVG.DE) , one of Europe's biggest financial firms, said authorities were "well equipped" to deal with any liquidity crisis, "unlike what happened during" the 2007-2008 financial crisis.Credit Suisse, a bank with a 167-year history, became the biggest European name swept up in the turmoil after its largest investor said it could not provide more funds due to regulatory constraints.It said it would exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, which confirmed it would provide liquidity to the bank against sufficient collateral.. Since March 8, before last week's collapse of SVB, European banks have lost around $165 billion in market value, Refinitiv data shows.The stock market value of Switzerland's second-largest bankAnalysts said the measures will buy time for Credit Suisse to carry out a planned restructuring and possibly take further steps to pare back the Swiss lender.