© BPBD Musi Rawas Regency



West Java Province

South Sulawesi Province

Lampung Province

South Sumatra Province

At least 4 people have died and 7 are missing after floods and landslides in the provinces of West Java, South Sulawesi, Lampung and South Sumatra in Indonesia over the last few days.Meanwhile, search and rescue operations at the site of the massive landslide in Serasan, Natuna Regency, have found the bodies of 46 victims. As of 12 March, 9 people were still missing.Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported heavy rain caused a large landslide in Empang Village, South Bogor District in West Java Province on 14 March. The Bogor City Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that the landslide material then buried 6 houses and 1 place of worship. As a result, 17 people were buried under the rubble. Eleven people have since been found safe. Two of the victims died and 4 others are still missing.Also on 14 March, around 290 homes were damaged after heavy rain caused the Masamba river to overflow in residential areas of North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province. Around 32 families were evacuated.Two people died in a landslide in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung Province, on 10 March. Local disaster authorities said the landslide in Sumber Sari Village, Banjit District was caused by recent heavy rain falling on unstable soil. As of 13 March, 3 people were still missing.Floods and landslides also occurred in South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, around this time. At least one house was completely destroyed and 9 others were severely damaged. Around 252 families were affected.Floods hit the Musi Rawas Regency in South Sumatra Province on 10 March after heavy rain caused the Musi River to overflow. Around 8,227 people were affected across the districts of Bulang Tengah Suku Ulu, Muara Kelingi and Sukakarya. The floods also damaged at least 2,618 houses, 4 bridges, a school and three places of worship.The previous day one person died after flooding struck in Lahat Regency, South Sumatra Province. Flooding damaged at least '120 homes across the districts of Pulau Pinang, Gumay Ulu and South Kikim.