Earth Changes
Indonesia - 4 dead, 7 missing after floods and landslides in Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi
Floodlist
Thu, 16 Mar 2023 11:42 UTC
Meanwhile, search and rescue operations at the site of the massive landslide in Serasan, Natuna Regency, have found the bodies of 46 victims. As of 12 March, 9 people were still missing.
West Java Province
Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported heavy rain caused a large landslide in Empang Village, South Bogor District in West Java Province on 14 March. The Bogor City Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that the landslide material then buried 6 houses and 1 place of worship. As a result, 17 people were buried under the rubble. Eleven people have since been found safe. Two of the victims died and 4 others are still missing.
South Sulawesi Province
Also on 14 March, around 290 homes were damaged after heavy rain caused the Masamba river to overflow in residential areas of North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi Province. Around 32 families were evacuated.
Lampung Province
Two people died in a landslide in Way Kanan Regency, Lampung Province, on 10 March. Local disaster authorities said the landslide in Sumber Sari Village, Banjit District was caused by recent heavy rain falling on unstable soil. As of 13 March, 3 people were still missing.
Floods and landslides also occurred in South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, around this time. At least one house was completely destroyed and 9 others were severely damaged. Around 252 families were affected.
South Sumatra Province
Floods hit the Musi Rawas Regency in South Sumatra Province on 10 March after heavy rain caused the Musi River to overflow. Around 8,227 people were affected across the districts of Bulang Tengah Suku Ulu, Muara Kelingi and Sukakarya. The floods also damaged at least 2,618 houses, 4 bridges, a school and three places of worship.
The previous day one person died after flooding struck in Lahat Regency, South Sumatra Province. Flooding damaged at least '120 homes across the districts of Pulau Pinang, Gumay Ulu and South Kikim.
It is one thing to show a man that he is in an error, and another to put him in possession of the truth.
I often use a fantastic platform for those who need high quality vector images. With over 200 million assets available and competitive pricing,...
It's hard for me to understand why there are so many people obsessed with the origin of this group of sectarian ideologues. Their racial, ethnic,...
While it is mostly covered, the flag in the bottom-most picture looks like the one of the (Russian) Wagner PMC.
Again - the point here is not the information as such. Anyone surprised ? The point is, the 100%-controlled mainstream media report it. Looks like...
Depression is not easy to cure, but it is possible. I try to help people with this. I recently found counseling rooms for rent [Link] to run...