© ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images and Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Olbermann tries to get Musk banned from Twitter, which Musk owns.Elon Musk managed to once again live under the skin of leftist news anchor turned demented shouty old man Keith Olbermann, after the Twitter CEO stated that Jacob Chansley, the so called "QAnon Shaman," had been "falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal."Musk first tweeted this:Cue a triggered Olberman:He encouraged others to report Musk for violating Twitter rules by "denying a violent event."Musk responded accordingly:Olbermann then posted this:Olbermann still hasn't gotten over Musk suspending him and having to tweet from his pet dog's account:Today Olbermann is tweeting about Gary Lineker and the Oscars: