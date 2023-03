DRC-Rwanda rift

Rabat - President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (RDC), Felix Tshisekedi, has urged Europe, particularly France to change its "patronizing" attitude towards African countries.on Thursday.He made his remarks during a press conference with France President EmmanuelAddressing Macron during the conference, Tshisekedibetween EU and African countries.The president urged France to look at African countries differently and toTshisekedi stressed., stressing that the French President and France need to "understand that no one can love Mali better than Malians."The French government has been also mired in controversy for its hostile approach towards Morocco. Many political observers believe that France is responsible for the hostile resolution that the European Parliament on January 19 against Morocco.TheMany political analysts in Morocco and FranceFrance, however, continues to downgrade the rift between Rabat and Paris.The Congolese president also expressed concerns about security challenges hampering his country's development, stressing that the electoral process is threatened by war aggression.He also renewed his country's accusations against Rwanda, calling for the international community to intervene by pressing sanctions against the country."There was no reason to justify this aggression, except for economic reasons, which were specific to Rwanda, the instigator of this aggression," Tshisekedi said, accusing Rwanda of "systematic plundering."In response, Macron said he is waiting for the end of ongoing peace negotiations before taking any steps.He, however, promised that his country would be "Faithful to its role as an unwavering ally of [DRC] to defend its integrity and sovereignty."DRC continues to accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels, however, the allegations have been repeatedly denied by Rwanda.