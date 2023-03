Here are some of the highest snow totals over the past day

38 inches

36 inches

36 inches

36 inches

Here are some of the highest snow totals over the past 2 days

52 inches

43 inches

39 inches

36 inches

36 inches

A string of back-to-back winter storms have lashed the West this week, delivering blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall to many areas in California.The days long brutal conditions left many stranded, shut down highways, knocked out power to thousands of homes and buried roads in snow as communities ran low on supplies.Last week, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued its first blizzard warning since 1989. Over the weekend, the weather service's local office in San Diego issued its first-ever blizzard warning for the San Bernardino County mountainsPalisades Tahoe, California:Soda Springs, California:Central Sierra Snow Lab, California:Homewood Mountain, California:Kirkwood Meadows, California: 30 inchesTwin Bridges, California: 28 inchesNorthstar, California: 27 inchesTahoma, California: 27 inchesMt. Rose Ski Base, Nevada: 20 inchesMammoth Mountain, California: 20 inchesWashougal, Oregon: 18 inchesWest Cape Horn, Oregon: 17 inchesPortland Airport, Oregon: 7.5 inchesSoda Springs, California:Kirkwood Meadows, California:Twin Bridges, California:Kingvale, California:Donner Peak, California:Brighton Crest, Utah: 33 inchesTeton Village, Wyoming: 28 inches